Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 8 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The KKR vs PBKS clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 01, 2022 (Friday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for details. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Royal Challengers Bangalore Move to Sixth With Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders are heading into the game on the back of a close defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Shreyas Iyer-led team defeated defending champions CSK in their opening encounter and will be aiming to bounce back. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings had a great start to life under Mayank Agarwal, chasing a score of 206 runs against RCB.

KKR vs PBKS, Dream11 Team prediction: Wicket-Keeper - Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS), Sheldon Jackson (KKR) can be the keepers.

KKR vs PBKS, Dream11 Team prediction: Batters - Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Shahrukh Khan (PBKS) can be the batters.

KKR vs PBKS, Dream11 Team prediction: All-Rounders - Sunil Narine (KKR), Odean Smith (PBKS) could be selected as the all-rounders.

KKR vs PBKS, Dream11 Team prediction: Bowlers - Umesh Yadav (KKR), Tim Southee (KKR), Rahul Chahar (PBKS) can be the bowlers.

KKR vs PBKS, Dream11 Team prediction: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS), Sheldon Jackson (KKR), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Shahrukh Khan (PBKS), Sunil Narine (KKR), Odean Smith (PBKS), Umesh Yadav (KKR), Tim Southee (KKR), Rahul Chahar (PBKS).

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) can be named as the captain of your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team while Shreyas Iyer (KKR) can be selected as the vice-captain.

