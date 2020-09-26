Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 8 of Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams are searching for their first win the competition and would be hoping to win this game. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 clash, can scroll down below for more details. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 8 Preview: Rivals Kolkata Knight Riders, SunRisers Hyderabad Eye First Win.

Kolkata Knight Riders were underwhelming in their opening game of the season as they were well and truly beaten by defending champions Mumbai Indians so Dinesh Karthik and his side will look not to repeat the mistakes from that match. Meanwhile, a late collapse saw Sunrisers Hyderabad succumb to defeat against Bangalore, and with Jason Holder coming in as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, SRH’s team selection will be interesting to see. KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

KKR vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 7 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. KKR vs SRH match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of KXIP vs RCB match.

KKR vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 7 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met each other 17 times in the Indian Premier League with the Kolkata side holding the upper hand. KKR have won ten games in this fixture with SRH recording seven wins.

