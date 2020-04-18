KL Rahul Birthday Special: 199 vs England and Other Top Knocks by the Dashing Indian Batsman

Happy Birthday KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The new cornerstone of India's batting line-up, KL Rahul celebrates his 28th birthday on Saturday (April 18, 2020). The right-handed batsman has been blessed with an impeccable technique courtesy which he has played many stellar knocks. Touted to become a Test-specialist at the start of his career, Rahul worked on his game and is currently the second-ranked T20I batsman. Along with his prowess with the bat, the star cricketer has also become the first-choice wicket-keeper for the national team in white-ball cricket. Below, we'll look at some of his best innings. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Hilariously Troll Ishant Sharma Over the India Pacer’s ‘Cricket at Home’ Video.

Making his international debut in December 2014, Rahul didn't take long in proving his mettle as he mustered a century in his second Test. Within two years time, he received caps in all the formats. However, he wasn't able to cement his side due to inconsistent performances. Nevertheless, in recent times, Rahul has been at his prime and is piling up a mountain of runs. Versatility has been his biggest strength as he delivered in all the positions he was asked to bat. Meanwhile, let's revisit the times when Rahul tormented the bowlers.

110 Against Australia in Sydney

After falling to deliver at number six, Rahul was asked to open the innings in the 4th Test of India's 2014-15 Tour of Australia. It was just his second Test but there were no signs of being a rookie in his knock. Facing the likes of Ryan Harris and Mitchell Starc, the youngster didn't put a foot wrong and scored an impressive century. His effort help India post 475 in the second innings and later, the game resulted in a draw.

199 Against England in Chennai

Rahul's highest score in Test cricket came during the 5th Test of England's 2016 Tour of India. The opener looked determined from the start of the innings and gave a horrid time to English bowlers in the Chennai heat. Be it pace or spin, no bowler was able to go through Rahul's defences as the batsman brought up a sensational ton. He also looked all set to register a double century. However, he was dismissed for 199. Nevertheless, he guided India to a total of 759 runs in the second innings and subsequently a win by an innings and 75 runs.

101* Against England in Manchester

After enjoying a sensational run in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Rahul was drafted into the Indian side and the batsman didn't disappoint. Chasing a target of 160 runs, Rahul came in to bat at number three and since then it was a one-man show. He made an absolute mockery of the opposition bowlers and scored runs for fun. He also went on to register his second century in T20Is and helped India win the game by eight wickets.

112 Against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui

Despite doing exceptionally well in the top-order, Rahul was asked to bat at number five owing to the team's combination and he delivered there too. In the third ODI of India's 2020 Tour of New Zealand, the right-handed batsman came into bat after the visitors lost three early wickets. However, Rahul continued his good form and played a brilliant knock. He started off steadily and shifted gears after settling his feet. He ended up scoring a scintillating ton and guided India to 296 runs. Unfortunately, his effort went in vain as the Kiwis won the game by five wickets.

51 Against Delhi Daredevils in Mohali

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) brought Rahul for a whopping INR 11 crore in 2018 IPL and he justified the price tag in only his maiden outing. Chasing 167 runs against Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals), the wicket-keeper unleashed ab absolute mayhem. Bowlers like Trent Boult and Mohammed Shami were dispatched to all over the park. Even the spinning deliveries of Amit Mishra also proved harmless. As a result, Rahul went on to bring his fifty off just 14 balls which is the fastest in the tournament's history. Riding on his effort, KXIP won the game by six wickets.

Courtesy his sensational performance in the international level, Rahul was appointed captain of KXIP for the 2020 edition of IPL. However, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely after the COVID-19 lockdown got further extended till May 3. So, fans are likely to miss the action in the T20 extravaganza.