Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Hilariously Troll Ishant Sharma Over the India Pacer’s ‘Cricket at Home’ Video

Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and KL Rahul (Photo Credits: IANS/ Getty Images)

With the cricket action across the world being paused amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many prominent athletes have become more active on social media and are constantly updating their fans with their daily-life activities. Recently, India’s veteran pacer Ishant Sharma also took to his Instagram page and shared a hilarious video in which he was seen doing various activities inside his home while gearing up in a cricket kit. However, when the likes of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul came across the video, they brutally trolled the pacer by posting a hilarious comments. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral as IPL 2020 Gets Postponed Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

The chapter started when one of Ishant’s friend Rohan Joshi challenged the paceman to play outside sports inside. In order to do that, Ishant wore a helmet and gloves and went to play book cricket. In fact, he also asked his fans to take accept the challenge and shared their videos. IPL 2020 Officially Suspended Till Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

However, Indian skipper Kohli was left in splits when he saw Ishant’s video and asked what happened to the cricketer. “Hahahaha Abey kya hogaya tujhe,” commented Kohli along with three laughing emojis. Even, KL Rahul didn’t leave the opportunity to pull the leg of his senior and he asked him not to bat. “Thank god bro. Please batting mat karo aap,” commented the 27-year old.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's Comment

Meanwhile, all these three stars were scheduled to showcase their blitzes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while representing their respective teams. . However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely after the COVID-19 lockdown got further extended till May 3. So, fans are likely to miss the action in the T20 extravaganza.