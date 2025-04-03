The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a dominant 80-run win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The Pat Cummins-led SRH were outclassed in all three departments as they surrendered against Ajinkya Rahane's KKR. This was the Sunrisers' third straight defeat in the IPL 2025. Meanwhile, the defending champions are back to winning ways after losing their previous encounter. Sunil Narine Completes 200 Wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders, Achieves Feat During KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Talking about the contest, Pat Cummins decided to bowl first. However, his decision to bowl first proved wrong as Kolkata posted a strong total of 200/6 in 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 38 runs off 27 balls. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi slammed 50 runs off 32 balls with the help of seven boundaries. Vice-Captain Venkatesh Iyer top-scored with 60 off 29 deliveries, including 10 boundaries. Hard hitter Rinki Singh added the finishing touch. Rinku played an unbeaten knock of 32 runs.

While chasing, the star-studded SRH batting line-up was outclassed by Kolkata's solid bowling attack. Hyderabad's top three -- Travis Head (4), Abhishek Sharma (2) and Ishan Kishan (2) – fell for low scores. Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 19 runs. Debutant Kamindu Mendis played a knock of 27 runs. Travis Head Funny Memes Go Viral After Vaibhav Arora Dismisses Sunrisers Hyderabad Star For Low Score During KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen played a fighting knock of 33 runs off 21 balls with the help of four boundaries. None of the batters contributed with the bat, as the Pat Cummins-led side suffered a one-sided defeat at the Eden Gardens. With the ball, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy took a three-wicket haul. Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell bagged two wickets.

Harshit Rana and Sunil Narine scalped one wicket apiece as the defending champions bounced back in style after their crushing loss against the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians. With this defeat, Sunrisers slipped down to the bottom of the points table, whereas Kolkata jumped to fifth place.

