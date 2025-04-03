Travis Head funny memes went viral on social media after he was dismissed for just four in the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match on Thursday, April 3. The left-hander started off the innings on a positive note, hitting Vaibhav Arora for a four down the ground off the first ball and trying to take the aerial route on the second. However, he ended up miscuing the shot and Harshit Rana did very well to get underneath the ball and grab the catch with both hands. For the record, Vaibhav Arora had dismissed Travis Head in the IPL 2024 final as well and the Australian's tough time against KKR continued with this performance. Kamindu Mendis Shows Off Ambidextrous Skills! Spinner Bowls With His Right-Arm to Angrkish Raghuvanshi and With Left-Arm to Venkatesh Iyer During KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

1st ball ➡ FOUR! 😮‍💨 2nd ball ➡ CAUGHT! 👊🏻#KKR gets the perfect start as #VaibhavArora strikes early to dismiss the dangerous #TravisHead! 🔥💜 Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/2YmeiCdBz9#IPLonJioStar 👉🏻 #KKRvSRH | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/xwhaGDVmuv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 3, 2025

Travis Head 🗣️ :- Blue Jearsy ke against match kab hai?#KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/FhhxH86Qpy — Cricket Paglu (@cricket_paglu) April 3, 2025

KKR bowlers when they see Travis Head pic.twitter.com/kNqJE6dZ3a — taratara 🇮🇳 (@theamonkar) April 3, 2025

