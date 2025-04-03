Sunil Narine achieved a memorable landmark of his T20 career, getting to 200 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders in the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match on April 3. The West Indies spinner has been an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' outfit ever since his debut season and has been crucial for the franchise winning three titles. He got to the 200-wicket mark for KKR by dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kamindu Mendis during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match. Sunil Narine was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Travis Head Funny Memes Go Viral After Vaibhav Arora Dismisses Sunrisers Hyderabad Star For Low Score During KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Sunil Narine Completes 200 Wickets for KKR

