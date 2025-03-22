Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: A new season of the Indian Premier League dawns upon us with the Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens. The hosts are the defending champions but like many other teams in the league, they have a new look about them. Ajinkya Rahane will be in charge of the Kolkata Knight Riders with Shreyas Iyer moving out. Opponents Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been the perennial underachievers who have time and again failed with every permutation and combination applied to the squad. They have big names again and a first time captain in Rajat Patidar and it will be interesting to see how thing pan out for the squad. KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 1.

Virat Kohli is likely to open the innings with English opener Phil Salt and this is where their batting strength lies. While Virat Kohli can provide the stability, his opening partner can attack with intent in the power plays. Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone can change the complexion of the game in space of few overs and the dynamic duo have a key role to play here. In the bowling attack, it will be Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar weaving their magic.

Kolkata will be going with Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine up top with Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer coming in the middle overs. With strong hitters in Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, the team looks fairly balanced. Harshit Rana recently won the Champions Trophy with India and he will be the pick of the bowlers, alongside Spencer Johnson and Varun Chakravarthy.

When is KKR vs RCB IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 is set to be played on Saturday, March 22. The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 final is scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports TV channels. For the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of KKR vs RCB Match in IPL 2025 ?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide IPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. It will be a quality game of cricket with hosts KKR claiming a narrow win.

