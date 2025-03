IPL 2025 Team-Wise Schedule: The season 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is here! The lucrative T20 league is not just a fan favourite in India but around the globe as well. Like last season, IPL 2025 features 10 teams. After the first round, the top four teams will qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. In the opening match of IPL 2025 on March 22, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Meanwhile, you can find the complete IPL 2025 team-wise schedule below. On Which Channel IPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Indian Premier League Season 18 T20 Cricket Matches in India?

The first round matches will be played till May 18 which is based on round-robin format. The teams have been divided into two virtual groups. A particular team of a group will face the others in the same group twice and another side (of similar seeding) from the other group twice and the rest, only once. The IPL 2025 playoffs will begin on May 20 and the final of this year’s tournament will be played on May 25. What Are IPL 2025 Virtual Groups? Know How and Why Are Teams Placed in Groups A and B in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Schedule for IPL 2025

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 22 KKR vs RCB Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM March 28 CSK vs RCB MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM April 02 RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 07 MI vs RCB Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM April 10 RCB vs DC M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 13 RR vs RCB Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 3:30 PM April 18 RCB vs PBKS M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 20 PBKS vs RCB New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh 3:30 PM April 24 RCB vs RR M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 27 DC vs RCB Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM May 03 RCB vs CSK M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM May 09 LSG vs RCB Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM May 13 RCB vs SRH M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM May 17 RCB vs KKR M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule for IPL 2025

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 22 KKR vs RCB Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM March 26 RR vs KKR Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM March 31 MI vs KKR Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM April 03 KKR vs SRH Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM April 06 KKR vs LSG Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM April 11 CSK vs KKR MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM April 15 PBKS vs KKR New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 21 KKR vs GT Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM April 26 KKR vs PBKS Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM April 29 DC vs KKR Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM May 04 KKR vs RR Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM May 07 KKR vs CSK Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM May 10 SRH vs KKR Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM May 17 RCB vs KKR M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians Schedule for IPL 2025

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 23 CSK vs MI MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM March 29 GT vs MI Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM March 31 MI vs KKR Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM April 04 LSG vs MI Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM April 07 MI vs RCB Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM April 13 DC vs MI Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM April 17 MI vs SRH Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM April 20 MI vs CSK Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM April 23 SRH vs MI Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 27 MI vs LSG Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3:30 PM May 01 RR vs MI Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7:30 PM May 06 MI vs GT Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM May 11 PBKS vs MI HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 3:30 PM May 15 MI vs DC Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals Schedule for IPL 2025

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 24 DC vs LSG ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 7:30 PM March 30 DC vs SRH ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 3:30 PM April 05 CSK vs DC MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3:30 PM April 10 RCB vs DC M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 13 DC vs MI Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM April 16 DC vs RR Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM April 19 GT vs DC Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 3:30 PM April 22 LSG vs DC Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM April 27 DC vs RCB Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM April 29 DC vs KKR Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM May 05 SRH vs DC Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM May 08 PBKS vs DC HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 7:30 PM May 11 DC vs GT Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM May 15 MI vs DC Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants Schedule for IPL 2025

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 24 DC vs LSG ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 7:30 PM March 27 SRH vs LSG Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 01 LSG vs PBKS Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM April 04 LSG vs MI Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM April 06 KKR vs LSG Eden Gardens, Kolkata 3:30 PM April 12 LSG vs GT Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 3:30 PM April 14 LSG vs CSK Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM April 19 RR vs LSG Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7:30 PM April 22 LSG vs DC Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM April 27 MI vs LSG Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3:30 PM May 04 PBKS vs LSG HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 7:30 PM May 09 LSG vs RCB Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM May 14 GT vs LSG Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 18 LSG vs SRH Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM

Gujarat Titans Schedule for IPL 2025

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 25 GT vs PBKS Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM March 29 GT vs MI Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 02 RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 06 SRH vs GT Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 09 GT vs RR Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 12 LSG vs GT Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 3:30 PM April 19 GT vs DC Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 3:30 PM April 21 KKR vs GT Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM April 28 RR vs GT Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7:30 PM April 02 GT vs SRH Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 06 MI vs GT Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM May 11 DC vs GT Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM May 14 GT vs LSG Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 18 GT vs CSK Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 3:30 PM

Punjab Kings Schedule for IPL 2025

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 25 GT vs PBKS Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 01 LSG vs PBKS Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM April 05 PBKS vs RR New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 08 PBKS vs CSK New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 12 SRH vs PBKS Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 15 PBKS vs KKR New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh 3:30 PM April 18 RCB vs PBKS M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 3:30 PM April 20 PBKS vs RCB New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 26 KKR vs PBKS Eden Gardens,Kolkata 7:30 PM April 30 CSK vs PBKS MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM May 04 PBKS vs LSG HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 7:30 PM May 08 PBKS vs DC HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 7:30 PM May 11 PBKS vs MI HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 7:30 PM May 16 RR vs PBKS Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 3:30 PM

Chennai Super Kings Schedule for IPL 2025

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 23 CSK vs MI MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM March 28 CSK vs RCB MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM March 30 RR vs CSK Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM April 05 CSK vs DC MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3:30 PM April 08 PBKS vs CSK New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 11 CSK vs KKR MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM April 14 LSG vs CSK Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM April 20 MI vs CSK Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM April 25 CSK vs SRH MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM April 30 CSK vs PBKS MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM May 03 RCB vs CSK M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM May 07 KKR vs CSK Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM May 12 CSK vs RR MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM May 18 GT vs CSK Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 3:30 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule for IPL 2025

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 23 SRH vs RR Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 3:30 PM March 27 SRH vs LSG Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM March 30 DC vs SRH Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam 3:30 PM April 03 KKR vs SRH Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM April 06 SRH vs GT Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 12 SRH vs PBKS Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 17 MI vs SRH Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM April 23 SRH vs MI Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 25 CSK vs SRH MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM May 02 GT vs SRH Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 05 SRH vs DC Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM May 10 SRH vs KKR Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM May 13 RCB vs SRH M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM May 18 LSG vs SRH Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals Schedule for IPL 2025

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 23 SRH vs RR Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 3:30 PM March 26 RR vs KKR Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM March 30 RR vs CSK Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM April 05 PBKS vs RR New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 09 GT vs RR Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 13 RR vs RCB Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 3:30 PM April 16 DC vs RR Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM April 19 RR vs LSG Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7:30 PM April 24 RCB vs RR M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 28 RR vs GT Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7:30 PM May 01 RR vs MI Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7:30 PM May 04 KKR vs RR Eden Gardens, Kolkata 3:30 PM May 12 CSK vs RR MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM May 16 RR vs PBKS Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7:30 PM

Teams like Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have been part of IPL from inaugural season, will be looking to get their hands on the coveted trophy for the first time. Lucknow Super Giants, who will be playing their fourth season, will be hoping to win their maiden trophy as well.

