Kumar Sangakkara Returns to Gaddafi Stadium After 10 Years as Team MCC Tours Pakistan for Four Game Series (Watch Video)

Kumar Sangakkara (Photo Credits: @bintroo)

Kumar Sangakkara who is the captain of team Marylebone Cricket Club i.e MCC is touring Pakistan for the first time after the Sri Lankan team was attacked by 12 gunmen in 2009. The Sri Lankan team was in the bus and was on their way to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to play the third day of the second Test against Pakistan. As the gunmen open fired the bus, six of their cricketers were injured and since then no country travelled to Pakistan on the grounds of safety. But now, the former Sri Lankan captain is a part of the MCC team and hopes that this will urge the other nations to tour Pakistan. Kumar Sangakkara to Become First Non-British President of MCC on October 1.

The MCC team was seen sweating it out at the Gadaffi Stadium with players like Arron Lilley, Will Rhodes, Ravi Bopara, Ross Whiteley and many others. Team MCC is playing four matches out of which three are T20I games and one of them is an ODI. The first T20I is currently underway at the Gaddafi Stadium as MCC is taking on Lahore Qalandars. The next game which is scheduled to happen on February 16, 2020, is a 50 overs game and will be played in Lahore. MCC will play against the Pakistani Shaheen. Kumar Sangakkara and men will take on Northern and Multan Sultans on February 17 and 19 respectively.

For now, check out the video of the team sweating it out in the stadium.

MCC team training session at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. pic.twitter.com/RiU2eYr0mL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 13, 2020

After arriving Lahore, Kumar Sangakkara said that he was thrilled to be back and the initiative by the Marylebone Cricket Club will encourage the other countries to tour Pakistan. "It has been that in the past, and I'm sure it will be that again very soon," said Sangakkara.