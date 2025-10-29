India is currently playing Australia in the ongoing white-ball series which consists of three-ODIs and five T20Is. It is a marquee series as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were back in action and both sides are eyeing a strong preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2025. The ODI series is now over with Australia clinching it by a margin of 2-1. The T20I series is currently under play and the two sides faced off in the first of the matches at Manuka Oval, Canberra. During the ODI series and the also in the first T20I, fans recognised two extra blue colored lines horizontally between the wide lines. How Many Creases Are There in Cricket?

A cricket pitch is a place that is well familiar with the fans. The 22 yards of strip, its dynamic nature, the creases that are drawn through different areas of the surface, all has been common knowledge with the fans who have been watching cricket for a long time. But they have only recently noticed the two extra lines which are drawn horizontally between the two wide lines on both sides of the stumps. The same lines, in yellow colour instead of blue, were spotted during the Bangladesh vs West Indies series as well. Fans are eager to know what is the function of the extra two lines and why they have been drawn like this. They will get the entire information of the blue lines here.

Why Are There Two Blue Lines Drawn Between Wides During IND vs AUS T20I Series 2025?

Two short lines were there between the two wide lines on each side of the stumps from beforehand. The purpose of those two lines was to mark the danger area on the pitch. The danger area is a strip on the centre of the pitch where no batter, bowler or fielder is allowed to step on as the spikes of their shoes can damage the area. Bowlers are given a warning if the accidentally step on the danger area on their follow through. What is Test Twenty? Rules and Other Things About Cricket's New Format After Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

The same two lines has now been used by ICC as part of trial of a new law. The two danger zone markers have now been extended vertically to the popping crease and marked by a colour, in this case blue. Previously, if a delivery crossed the batter through the legside without a touch of the bat, gloves, pad or any part of the batter's body, it was considered a wide. Now if the delivery passes within the newly made extra blue lines on the legside, it will be considered a legal delivery and not a wide. The law is still on a trail run and is yet to be implemented on a permanent basis.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).