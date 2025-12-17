Mumbai, December 17: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) officially released the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result on its official website. Candidates who filled their choices can check whether they got a seat on the official website mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who are allotted seats must go to their assigned medical colleges for document checking and admission between December 17 and December 25, 2025. Scroll down to learn how to check NEET PG Round 2 seat allotment result.

How to Check NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025:

Visit mcc.nic.in.

Click on the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

Click on Submit.

View, download, and save your result. Documents Mandatory for Verification:

NEET PG 2025 admit card

NEET PG 2025 scorecard or rank letter

All MBBS mark sheets

MBBS degree or provisional certificate

Internship completion certificate

Photo ID proof

Class 10 certificate for the date of birth

Medical registration certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size photos

Seat allotment letter

Migration certificate (if required)

Character certificate (if required) The committee will verify the joined candidate's data, and the Classes will begin soon after the verification. Candidates are advised to check the official website for more details. In a fresh update for postgraduate medical aspirants, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) added 135 more seats to the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling process. These seats are in addition to the 32,080 seats announced earlier, taking the total number of seats available in Round 2 to 32,215.

