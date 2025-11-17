Mumbai, November 17: Rajasthan Royals have reappointed Kumar Sangakkara as head coach of the franchise, in addition to continuing his role as Director of Cricket. Sangakkara previously served as head coach of the Royals from 2021 to 2024, a period that marked a noticeable rise in the team’s performance and consistency. Under his leadership, the Royals reached the IPL 2022 final and returned to the playoffs in 2024, reaffirming the Royals' status as one of the most consistently competitive sides during that period. RR List of Retentions for IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Add Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran in Major Shake-Up Ahead of Player Auction.

“I’m honoured to return as head coach and continue working with this talented group. I’m also pleased to have a strong coaching team alongside me. Vikram, Trevor, Shane, and Sid each bring valuable experience in their areas, and together we are focused on preparing the players in the best possible way. We have a clear understanding of where we want to go as a group, and our aim is to build a team that plays with clarity, resilience, and purpose,” Sangakkara said on his appointment to the role.

The Royals also confirmed that Vikram Rathour has been promoted to lead assistant coach, working closely with Sangakkara on batting development, game plans, and overall team preparation. Shane Bond will remain as fast bowling coach, providing important continuity to the pace programme, while Trevor Penney and Sid Lahiri return as assistant coach and performance coach respectively, adding further depth and expertise to the coaching team ahead of the upcoming season.

“We are delighted to have Kumar return as head coach. As we looked at what the team needed at this stage, we felt that his familiarity within the squad, his leadership and his deep understanding of the Royals culture would bring the right balance of continuity and stability," said Manoj Badale, Lead Owner, Rajasthan Royals. IPL 2026 Released Players: Check List of Players Released By All 10 Franchises Ahead of Indian Premier League Auction.

"Kumar has always had our complete trust as a leader. His clarity, calmness and cricketing intelligence will play an important role in guiding the squad into this next phase.”

Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, RR traded captain Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings, marking the end of an era. In return, the Royals have added two world-class all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, in a blockbuster deal that instantly reshaped the squad’s leadership and balance.

The franchise has also brought in Donovan Ferreira from Delhi Capitals, further strengthening its middle order and finishing depth. Rajasthan have let go of Sri Lankan spin duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, signalling a move towards a pace-heavy attack complemented by versatile all-rounders.

Despite the churn, the Royals have retained a strong young Indian core—Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Rathore, Riyan Parag, and Yudhvir Singh Charak—alongside big overseas names like Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and rising South African pacer Kwena Maphaka. The franchise has also backed impressive performers such as Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Ashok Sharma.

