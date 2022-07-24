Namibia will be hosting a one-of-a-kind T20 series which will feature four teams from across the world. The tournament, known as Global T20 Namibia, will be held from September 01, 2022 to September 09, 2022 prior to the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia for later this year. Bengal and Lahore Qalandars will be some of the teams taking part in this competition. India Scheduled to Meet Rival Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 on August 28: Report.

Four teams - one from India, one from Pakistan Namibia and a South African domestic side - will be participating in the T20 competition. Bengal will represent India, Lahore Qalandars will represent Pakistan and South Arica will be represented by Momentum Multiply Titans.

Bengal have announced a 16-member squad for the competition. Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the side that includes Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, and a number of fresh faces.

This competition will mark the first moment since 2014 that domestic sides from India and Pakistan will clash in any format. The last meeting came in the 2014 Champions League T20 as Lahore Lions faced Kolkata Knight Riders.

The domestic sides from India and Pakistan faced each other on regular basis from 2006 to 2008. The winners of the Ranji Trophy and the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy locked horns in the Nissar Trophy, a four-day First-class competition. However, it was scrapped after just three editions.

