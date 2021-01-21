Lasith Malinga will not feature in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as the Sri Lankan pace spearhead announced his retirement from franchise cricket on Wednesday (January 20). The right-arm pacer was the vital cog of Mumbai Indians since the 2009 season, and he played a crucial role in guiding the side to four IPL titles. With 170 wickets in 122 games, the 37-year-old is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Unfortunately, Malinga’s thunderbolts will not be seen in IPL anymore, which left the fans emotional. Twitterati paid tribute to the talismanic pacer’s sensational IPL career as #ThankYouMalinga became one of the top trends on Twitter. Lasith Malinga, Four-Time IPL Champion With Mumbai Indians, Retires From Franchise Cricket.

As mentioned above, Malinga joined MI in the 2009 season, and the Lanka paceman didn’t take long in making a mark. His ability to set the speed gun on fire made him a great asset while his slinging action made batsmen’s job even more challenging. From toe-crushing yorkers to deceiving slower deliveries, Malinga had every weapon his armoury required to thrive in the T20 format. Although he tasted success in several seasons, the pacer enjoyed his best campaign in 2011 edition where he bagged the purple by taking 28 wickets in mere 16 games. Subsequently, social media went berserk after Malinga announced his retirement from franchise cricket. Have a look! MI IPL 2021 Squad: List of Retained & Released Players by Mumbai Indians.

Massive Praises!!

The champ of #MI #ThankYouMalinga Your all matches are a moment for us. Your Yorker is a lesson of T-20 cricket. Your calm smile is a fair award of #IPL You're always a Icon of @mipaltan Thank you. Thank you for ur important contribution. Miss U Champ. #ThankYouMalinga pic.twitter.com/fULcIXXsBg — Koushik Roy 🇮🇳 (@im_koushikroY) January 21, 2021

GOAT!!

First & Last!!

Great Memories!!

Sachin is God , Mumbai is my city -Lasith Malinga Thank you a lot champ for the memories...You will always be in our heart 💓 #ThankYouMalinga @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/uG1lgM503N — Vijay_Rohit FC (@VijayRohitFC) January 21, 2021

IPL Legend!!

One of the best overseas player ! One of the greatest IPL player! A legend ❤️ Thank you for everything Mali We love u ❣️ Specially thank you for 2019 IPL .#ThankYouMalinga your contribution for team was unmatchable. 🐐 @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/5MsBO0wMvU — Bhargab Sandilya (@BhargabSandilya) January 21, 2021

Who can Forget Those Yorkers!!

Mumbai paltan will always miss your unique bowling action, Yorkers at death overs, and smile after getting hit for a boundary. Legend!#ThankYouMalinga pic.twitter.com/pnTSVIACqM — Utkarsh Tiwari (@Perspicacious_g) January 21, 2021

Leading Wicket Taker!!

Tribute Pouring In!!

Notably, Malinga didn’t feature in IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Hence, the 2019 IPL final proved to be his last appearance in the Mumbai Indians jersey. While the veteran pacer has bid farewell to franchise cricket, he looks determined to make a mark in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 which takes place in October-November in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2021 09:24 AM IST.