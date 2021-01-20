Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2020 edition and now are all set for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Like everyone else, even MI is chalking out strategies for the upcoming edition ahead of the mini-auctions which are supposed to be held on February 11, 2021. The teams are retaining and releasing a few players ahead of the auctions. A few teams have chalked out strategies and plans for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2021. There are a few interesting decisions taken by the team management of the Mumbai Indians. IPL 2021 Players' Auction: February 4 Registration Deadline; No Player Agent Allowed.

The Mumbai Indians won the last edition of the IPL, against the Delhi Capitals in the finals which were held at the Dubai International Stadium. It was relatively a low-scoring game as Rohit Sharma’s men scored 157 runs with the Mumbai based batsman leading the team from the front. He scored 68 runs in 51 balls as the team chased a total of 156 runs. Now, let’s have a look at the list of retained and released players below:

List Of Released Players: Lasith Malinga, Digvijay Deshmukh, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson.

List Of Retained Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ankul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is supposed to happen in March or April 2021. This would be ideal preparation for the players for the ICC Cricket World Cup which will be held later this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).