Live Cricket Streaming of Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of AUS W vs SL W on TV and Online

Australia lost their first match against India. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Hosts Australia take on Sri Lanka in the fifth match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. This will be the second match for both Australia and Sri Lanka in the tournament. Interestingly, both the teams comes into this contest with a defeat in their last fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Australia vs Sri Lanka in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, can scroll down below for more details. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 CWC in Australia.

Australia, the four-time champions, were handed a 17-run defeat in the opening match by India. The defending champions failed to chase down 133 and were restricted to 115 in 19.5 overs. Australia will now be looking to secure a win in this match and keep their chances of making it to semis alive.

Australia W vs Sri Lanka W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 5 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Australia Women's vs Sri Lanka Women's match in Group A will start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 03:00 pm local time. The match will be played on February 24, 2020 (Monday) at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table Updated.

Australia W vs Sri Lanka W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 5 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will bring the live coverage of all 48 matches. So, fans can watch the free live telecast of Australia Women's vs Sri Lanka Women's match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

Australia W vs Sri Lanka W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 5 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can catch the live action of Australia Women's vs Sri Lanka Women's match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost their opening match to New Zealand. Sri Lanka managed 127 in their allotted 20 overs and then failed to defend it, thus losing the match by seven wickets.