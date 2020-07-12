International cricket has made a scintillating comeback after the COVID-19 as some great between the bat and the ball was witnessed in the first four days of England vs West Indies 1st Test. During the course of the encounter, West Indies skipper Jason Holder achieved a unique milestone by dismissing England’s stand-in captain Ben Stokes in both the innings. With this, the right-arm pacer went at the pinnacle in the list of skippers dismissing opposition captain twice in a Test match. Holder achieved the feat on three occasions while Richie Benaud, Gary Sobers and Shakib Al Hasan got the milestone twice. England vs West Indies, 1st Test 2020, Day 4 Stat Highlights.

It was also the 15th time when Holder has dismissed his opposite number, equalling the feat on former Pakistan captain Imran Khan. Richie Benaud is still at the top of the list with 18 dismissals. In the first innings of the game, Stokes failed to read an out-swinging delivery from his counterpart and have an easy to wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich. While in the second innings, the southpaw was bamboozled by an angled delivery from Holder and Shai Hope did the rest in the slips cordon. Ben Stokes Becomes Second-Fastest All-Rounder to Reach Double of 4000 Runs and 150 Wickets in Test Cricket.

As of now, the game is perfectly poised as at the end of Day 4, England were 284-8, leading by 170 runs. Caribbean bowlers will look to take the remaining two wickets early in the innings while Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will have to make a difference with the bat. So, the visitors are still in a better position. However, they have to bat in the second innings which will not be easy at all.

