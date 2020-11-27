Get Free India vs Australia Live Streaming and Telecast Details Online: Finally, it is time for some international cricket as India take on Australia in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. IND vs AUS 1st ODI is a day-night encounter. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 live streaming online, then below you can check out all the information. Apart from IND vs AUS 1st ODI free live streaming online details, fans can find match timings as well. There are several options such as DD Sports, Hotstar, Prasar Bharati Sports and Sony Sports Networks that will be bringing us IND vs AUS 1st ODI live telecast and streaming. India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 in Sydney.

After a gap of nine months team India will be in action. This is Indian cricket team’s first assignment following the coronavirus pandemic. The series will also see return of spectators in the stadiums but only limited crowed will be allowed. Meanwhile, India will be keen to start on a positive note on a long tour Down Under.

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Schedule (Date, Time and Venue)

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will take place on November 28 (Friday). The match will begin at 09:10 am IST, with the toss at 08:40 am. Sydney Cricket Ground is the venue for IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020. IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Jasprit Bumrah and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Networks is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of Australia 2020-21. So, the India vs Australia 1st ODI will be telecast live on Sony’s sports channels. IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 will be telecast live on channels like Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The India vs Australia ODI cricket match will be available on DD Sports as well for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will provide the Hindi commentary live feed.

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online

With Sony Pictures Networks having the broadcast rights, the India tour of Australia 2020-21, live streaming of IND vs AUS 1st ODI will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLIV For IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 live streaming online, fans can access SonyLIV mobile app or website. The free live streaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 will be available for Jio TV and Airtel Xstream mobile apps as well.

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Radio Commentary

The IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 live commentary will be available on radio as well. Fans can tune into AIR (All India Radio) to listen to the live cricket commentary. Prasar Bharti sports' YouTube channel will also live stream the radio commentary.

This is going to be an interesting series with fans excited to see the Indian cricket team in action after a long time. Following the ODI series, the two teams will face-off in the T20Is and Test matches as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).