India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday on November 27, 2020. The match will begin at 9.10 am IST and the fans are quite keen on watching the Indian team in action for the national duties after a long time. The last time we saw the Indian team on national duty was before the outspread of the coronavirus. They were about to play against South Africa. But it was due to the outspread of the virus, the BCCI had called off the series. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 key players which are a must-pick for fantasy playing XI. Virat Kohli Fires Warning to Aaron Finch & Men Ahead of 1st ODI 2020, Slams Towering Sixes in the Nets (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket captain comes on number three for scoring most number of runs against Australia. So far Virat Kohli has scored 1910 runs against Australia and with the kind of a form he has been lately, the Indian cricket team captain is a must-pick in your Dream11 side.

David Warner

He might have struggled a bit in the IPL 2020, but since this is his own den, Warner is surely one gun who should make it to the playing XI. All thanks to his stunning record. In 126 ODIs, the Australian opener has accumulated a total of 5,303 runs at an average of 44.94 with 18 centuries and 21 fifties. The southpaw has maintained a strike rate of 95.42.

Jasprit Bumrah

With the kind of a form that Jasprit Bumrah is currently in it is very likely that he will create ripples in Australia. Out of 64 matches played by the Indian pacer, he scalped 104 wickets.

Steve Smith

Steve Smith is yet another man who needs to be in your Dream11 team. The way he was blazing guns in the nets it is very likely that Steve Smith will score big.

Mitchell Starc

He is known to be one of the most lethal bowlers of Australia and things are expected to stay the same with him. Mitchell Starc could snap early wickets and add on to your points.

The match will begin at 9.10 am IST. Both teams would look to having a winning start in the series. The weather will be ideal for the day of cricket as rains aren't expected to hamper the match.

