After almost nine months, Indian cricket team will be in action. The Virat Kohli and Co. will be up against Australia in a bilateral series. This is team India’s first assignment post the coronavirus lockdown. And things get underway with a challenging tour of Australia. Apart from One-Day Internationals (ODIs), India and Australia will face-off in T20Is and Test matches as well. Meanwhile, ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI, here’s all that you need to know about the series opener. India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 Head-to-Head

India and Australia have played in 140 ODIs against each other. Australia leads the head to head record with 78 wins while India have won 52 matches. In 51 matches played in Australia, hosts have won 36 of those with India winning just 13. India vs Australia 2020–21: Here are Match Results of Indian Cricket Team’s Last Visit Down Under.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 Key Players

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key to success for team India. For Australia, all eyes will be on opening batsman David Warner and fast-bowler Mitchell Starc.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 Mini-Battles

India vs Australia is always fascinating contest. David Warner vs Mohammed Shami and Mitchell Starc vs Virat Kohli will be among the mini-battles to watch out for in the first ODI. India vs Australia 2020-21: 4 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI Series.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 Venue

Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney will host the first match of the series. For the first time during Covid-19 pandemic crowds will be allowed in the stadium during an international cricket match. Though limited spectators are allowed.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 Match Timings

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be a day-night encounter. The match will start at 09:10 am Indian Standard Time (IST), which means 2:40 PM as per the local time.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2020-21. The first ODI will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony Ten 3 and its HD channels. The live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv. India vs Australia ODI Series 2020 Live Telecast and Online Streaming: Get IND vs AUS Free TV Channel Details and Match Timings in IST.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 Likely Playing XIs

India Probable Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Probable Playing 11: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

