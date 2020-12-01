India will have nothing much but pride to play for as they meet Australia in the third and last ODI of the series. The encounter takes place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 2 (Wednesday). With Australia having an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the third match is a dead rubber, but the home team will not want to miss out on the chance of whitewashing the mighty Indian team. On the other hand, the visitors need to fill loopholes in their sides to get the favourable result. India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 in Canberra.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 live streaming online, then below you can check out all the information. Apart from IND vs AUS 3rd ODI free live streaming online details, fans can find match timings as well. There are several options such as DD Sports, Hotstar, Prasar Bharati Sports and Sony Sports Networks that will be bringing us IND vs AUS 3rd ODI live telecast and streaming. AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia vs India 3rd ODI 2020.

Bowlers have been India’s weakness in the series with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah looking utterly clueless. As a result, the Men in Yellow posted in excess of 370 runs in the first two games. Although the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli have impressed with the bat, the ask was of too much. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the schedule and streaming details.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Schedule (Date, Time and Venue)

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will take place on December 2 (Wednesday). The match will begin at 09:10 am IST, with the toss at 08:40 am. Manuka Oval in Canberra is the venue for IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

As Sony Pictures Networks is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of Australia 2020-21, the India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Sony’s sports channels. Fans can catch the live action on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be available on DD Sports as well for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will provide the Hindi commentary live feed.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online

With Sony Pictures Networks having the broadcast rights, the India tour of Australia 2020-21, live streaming of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLIV For IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 live streaming online, fans can access SonyLIV mobile app or website. The free live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 will be available for Jio TV and Airtel Xstream mobile apps as well.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Live Radio Commentary

The IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 live commentary will be available on radio as well. Fans can tune into AIR (All India Radio) to listen to the live cricket commentary. Prasar Bharti sports' YouTube channel will also live stream the radio commentary.

