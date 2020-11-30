India will have nothing but pride to play for when they take on Australia in the third and last ODI of the series. The encounter takes place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (December 2, 2020). Aaron Finch’s men have been absolutely brilliant in the first two games and they’ll be determined to register a clean sweep. They, however, will be without the services of David Warner and Pat Cummins who are out of the remaining limited-overs games. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co have to rectify several mistakes to get the favourable result. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for AUS vs IND match. D'Arcy Short Replaces Injured David Warner for IND vs AUS T20I 2020 Series.

Bowling has been India’s weakness with Australia posting 374 and 389 in the first two ODIs respectively. Although their batsmen have done quite a decent job, the gigantic targets have been proven jolting tasks. On the other hand, Aussie batsmen have been at their prime. The likes of Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Maxwell have batted brilliantly and will again possess a significant threat in the last ODI. As the match gets lined-up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team. KL Rahul Says ‘Hope David Warner Remains Injured, It Will Help Us.’

Australia vs India 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just one of them. KL Rahul (IND) should be the lone wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

Australia vs India 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Virat Kohli (IND), Aaron Finch (AUS), Shikhar Dhawan (IND) and Steve Smith (AUS) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

Australia vs India 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Hardik Pandya (IND), Glenn Maxwell (AUS) and Marcus Stoinis (AUS) are three ideal picks in the all-rounder's section for your Dream11 team.

Australia vs India 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Adam Zampa (AUS) are the three bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for AUS vs IND 3rd ODI.

Australia vs India 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Aaron Finch (AUS), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Hardik Pandya (IND), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND), Adam Zampa (AUS)

Steve Smith (AUS) should definitely be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while Adam Zampa (AUS) can be chosen as vice-captain.

