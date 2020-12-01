India and Australia are all set to lock horns against each other at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. India has already lost the three-game ODI series by 2-0 and the third game will be a matter of pride for Virat Kohli and men as they look to avoid a clean sweep. The Indian team is yet to click as a unit in this series and the loopholes are quite visible to the fans. There could be a plethora of reasons for the failure but India will be looking to give their best on the field. Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI, let’s have a look at the preview of the game below: AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia vs India 3rd ODI 2020.

IND vs AUS ODIs Head-to-Head

India and Australia have played in 142 ODIs against each other. Australia leads the head to head record with 80 wins while India has won 52 matches. In 53 matches played in Australia, hosts have won 38 of those with India winning just 13.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key to success for team India. For Australia, all eyes will be on opening batsman Steve Smith and fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 Mini-Battles

We witnessed some eye-catching mini-battles in third India vs Australia ODI. Steve Smith vs Hardik Pandya and Aaron Finch vs Mohammed Shami will be among the mini-battles to watch out for in the third ODI.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 Venue

Teams will travel to Canberra for the third ODI and Manuka Oval will once host India vs Australia. Crowd will once again attend the match but only 50 per cent of the capacity is allowed to be filled.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 Match Timings

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be a day-night encounter as well. The match will start at 09:10 am Indian Standard Time (IST), which means 2:40 PM as per the local time.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2020-21. The third ODI will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3 and its HD channels. Apart from it, DD Sports will provide live telecast of the match on DD Free Dish. The live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 Likely Playing XIs

India Probable Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, T Natarajan/ Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Probable Playing 11: Aaron Finch (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green/ Matthew Wade, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.

