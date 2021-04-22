Nepal and Malaysia will take each other on in match 6 of the Tri-Nation series. Nepal vs Malaysia T20I clash will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on April 22, 2021 (Thursday). Both sides have had very much different tournaments until now with the hosts making it to the finals to face the Netherlands. Meanwhile, fans searching for Nepal vs Malaysia T20I live streaming can scroll down below. Max O'Dowd Becomes First Netherlands Batsman To Score A T20I Century, Helps Team Beat Malaysia in Tri-Nation Match.

The earlier meeting between the two teams in the competition was a fairly one-sided affair as the home team emerged victorious by nine wickets. Malaysia have already been knocked out of the tournament and will look to end it on a high with a win. Meanwhile, Nepal, who are set to take on the Netherlands in the summit clash will be hoping to keep their form going and record a win ahead of the big clash.

When to Watch Nepal vs Malaysia Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Nepal vs Malaysia match in Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021 will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on April 22, 2020 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST, and 01:15 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs Malaysia Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

In India, Eurosport holds the official broadcasting rights of the Tri-Nation T20I Series. Hence, fans can switch to Eurosport to catch the live telecast of the Nepal vs Malaysia match on television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Nepal vs Malaysia Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series?

Fans in India can follow the NEP vs MAL T20 match live along with highlight videos on the FanCode app and website. Fans will need to pay a nominal fee to but the Match Pass to catch the live streaming of the Nepal vs Malaysia T20I match.

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Binod Bhandari(w), Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Aarif Sheikh, Sushan Bhari, Kamal Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora

Malaysia Squad: Syed Aziz, Anwar Arudin, Virandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Shafiq Sharif(w), Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Faiz(c), Anwar Rahman, Fitri Sham, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq, Syazrul Idrus, Dhivendran Mogan, Ainool Hafizs, Khizar Hayat

