Max O'Dowd's Creates Netherlands History

🇳🇱 191/2 🇲🇾 176/8 Max O'Dowd became the first Netherlands batsman to hit a century in men's T20Is, as his sensational 133* helped his side beat Malaysia by 15 runs in the second tri-series clash in Kirtipur. 📸 @CricketNep pic.twitter.com/KSnvg32PDl — ICC (@ICC) April 18, 2021

