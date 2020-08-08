England bowlers will look to finish the job they started on the penultimate day of the first Test match against Pakistan. Day 4 of ENG vs PAK will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on August 8, 2020 (Saturday). The visitors currently lead by 244 runs at end of Day 3 and will be looking to stretch the advantage further. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of England vs Pakistan, 1st Test 2020, Day 4 can scroll down below. Pakistan vs England Stat Highlights, 1st Test 2020 Day 3: Ben Stokes, Bowlers Lead Comeback With Timely Wickets.

After a less than optimal performance with the bat by the English batsmen, it is their bowlers who have bailed them out of a very tight situation in the game and have given the Three Lions a chance to go on and register a win. The host conceded a 107-run lead after their innings but brilliant bowling display has got them right into the pick of things. Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan Can Play a Crucial Role in England's Second Innings, Says Mushtaq Ahmed.

Pakistan are 137/8 at stumps in Day 3 with just Asad Shafiq being their highest run-getter with a score of 29. Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes have got a couple of wickets each and will be looking to bowl out the visitors early on Day 4 to give their batsmen a chance of chasing down a respectable score.

When is Pakistan vs England, 1st Test 2020, Day 4? (Date, Time and Schedule)

Pakistan vs England, 1st Test 2020, Day 4 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on August 8, 2020 (Saturday). The clash has a scheduled time of 03:30 pm IST and 03:00 pm PKT.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs England, 1st Test 2020, Day 4 on TV?

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of England vs Pakistan in India, so fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD to catch the live actions. Fans in Pakistan can catch the action of PAK vs ENG on PTV Sports.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Pakistan vs England, 1st Test 2020, Day 4?

Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of PAK vs ENG 1st Test 2020 in India. Fans can tune onto SonyLiv website and App to catch the action. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also provide online streaming. The mobile application of PTV Sports will also be providing live streaming of the game.

