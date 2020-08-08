Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes gave needed breakthrough after Stuart Broad had sent centurion Shan Masood back for a duck to keep England in the games heading into the final two days of the ENG vs PAK 1st Test match. At stumps on day 3, Pakistan were struggling at 137/8 with a healthy yet winnable lead of 244 runs. Yasir Shah and Mohammad Abbas were at the crease with Naseem Shah yet to back. But England did well to get to Pakistan’s tail-enders after getting bowled out themselves for 219. Take a look at some stat highlights from Day 3 of the Test match. Pakistan vs England Highlights 1st Test Day 3.

England had started well with Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler fending and dodging deliveries in the opening hour hoping for some quick runs post the lunch session. The duo batted well in the opening hour and followed Pakistan’s footsteps to first see-out then accelerate. But their effort had just started bearing when Naseem Shah got Pope through a ripper. A sudden bounce from a length delivery caught the right-handed batsman out of control and he had to depart after a fine half-century. T20 World Cup: India to Host 2021 Edition while Australia Gets Rescheduled 2022 WC; Women's World Cup Postponed By a Year.

Yasir Shah then spun England his way with three quick wickets for just 11 runs. Buttler was caught behind. Dom Bess failed to read the flight of the delivery and Woakes was bowled trying to back-pull a flighter. Stuart Broad, however, took Shah on and smashed 29 to take England past 200 runs before Shadab Khan removed Jofra Archer and trapped James Anderson.

# Ollie Pope recorded his fifth half-century in only 11 Test matches for England

# Nassem Shah, 17, is the third-youngest bowler to take a Test wicket in England. Khalid Hasan holds the record for being the youngest wicket-taker in Test matches in England

# Shan Masood joined an embarrassing elite list of players to have scored a century and a duck in the same Test match

# Asad Shafiq was run-out for only the second time in his Test career and for the first time in eight years. The last time he was run-out in a Test match was against Sri Lanka in 2012

# James Anderson and Stuart became the second bowling pair to complete 900 Test wickets. The list is led by Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne who took 1001 wickets together in 104 Tests. Anderson-Broad have taken 901 wickets in 118 Tests

Pakistan started their second innings with a 107 runs lead but Broad ensured they started on the backfoot despite the lead by removing Masood for an 11-ball duck. Azhar Ali and Abid Ali survived a dropped catch off Anderson and two run-out chances before Ali misjudged the pitch and swept straight to Woakes at midwicket. He was hit on the chest by a Dom Bess delivery that turned sharply and immediately decided to take on the spinner but perished on the next delivery.

Woakes was then introduced and he replied by dismissing Babar Azam with to leave Pakistan at 48-3. Azam, who scored a half-century in the first innings departed for 5 after edging one to Stokes at second slip. Azhar Ali soon followed failing to read a straight one from Woakes and getting caught LBW. Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Rizwan struck for some time and were building a partnership before Dominic Sibley intervened and run-out the former with a brilliant piece of fielding.

