Live Cricket Streaming of Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of SL W vs BAN W on TV and Online

Sri Lanka Women Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh take on each in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. Both the teams are out of semi-final contention and will play for pride and consolation win as they meet in Melbourne. This is the last fixture of Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 for both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, if you are searching for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh women’s T20 live streaming online, then scroll down for all the details. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have played three matches each and are winless. In their last match, both the teams will be looking to register a win. Sri Lanka starts as favourites to win this contest, but Bangladesh will be keen to put up a good show.

Sri Lanka W vs Bangladesh W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 17 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Sri Lanka Women’s vs Bangladesh Women’s match in Group A will start at 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11:00 am local time. The match will be played on March 02, 2020 (Monday) at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Sri Lanka W vs Bangladesh W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 17 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will bring the live coverage of all 48 matches. So, fans can watch the free live telecast of Sri Lanka Women’s vs Bangladesh Women’s match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

Sri Lanka W vs Bangladesh W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 17 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can catch the live action of Sri Lanka Women’s vs Bangladesh Women’s match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.

From Group A, India have already qualified for the semi-final. With Sri Lanka and Bangladesh out, Australia and New Zealand will fight it out for the second semis berth on offer.