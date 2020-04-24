Live Cricket Streaming of Taipei T10 League 2020, Hsinchu Titans vs Taiwan Daredevils: Get Free Telecast Details of HT vs TD With Match Time in India

Representational Image (Photo Credits :Wikimedia Commons)

Cricket fans will finally be able to witness some action in the gentleman’s game as Taipei T10 League 2020 is set to get underway on Friday (25 April 2020). Eight teams will be participating in the inaugural edition of the 10-over championship in Taiwan. The opening game of the tournament will see Hsinchu Titans (HT) locking horns with Taiwan Daredevils (TD). The match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District and will get underway at 9:00 am (IST) and 11:30 am (local time). Below, we’ll look at the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of the match. Taipei T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of Cricket League From Taiwan.

The T10 tournament has been planned in quite a unique manner. After the completion of group-stage matches, the sides will be ranked from 1 to 8 according to their performances. However, the table-toppers of both groups will advance to the semi-qualifier match. While, the remaining six sides will be further divided into two groups called Qualifier Pool 1 and Qualifier Pool 2. From that two teams will go the semis while the bottom four will fight for 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th position. Now, let’s look at the live streaming of the opening game of the tournament.

When to Watch Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Daredevils, Taipei T10 League 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The opening match clash between Hsinchu Titans and Taiwan Daredevils will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. HT vs TD match will be played on April 25, 2020 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am (IST) and 11:30 am (local time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Daredevils, Taipei T10 League 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Taipei T10 League 2020 in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the game between Hsinchu Titans and Taiwan Daredevils on Television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Daredevils, Taipei T10 League 2020?

Cricket fanatics might not be able to enjoy any matches of the tournament on their TV sets. However, they can switch to online streaming to catch the live-action of the game. To view the live telecast of Hsinchu Titans and Taiwan Daredevils, one can log in to sportstiger.com or download the SportsTiger app.

Squads:

Hsinchu Titans: Ashish Kumar Pandey, Eknath Sarkar, Jami Hema Ganesh, Joyal Francis, Karuna Nidhi, Manikandan, Nitesh Gupta, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Rachit Agarwal, Raguram (C), Thomas Rayen, Venkatesh Goudar, Venky Rebel, Vikay Ganisetty, Vijay Kumar, Vinay MS.

Taiwan Daredevils: Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, George Klopper (C), Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.