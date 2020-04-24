Taipei T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of Cricket League From Taiwan

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Finally, amid the coronavirus pandemic, we shall finally have some cricketing action as they will resume with their Taipei T10 League 2020. This will be the first league in Taiwain with eight teams participating in the league. In this article, we shall bring you the fixtures, team and schedule of the league with PDF which can be easy downloads. But before that let’s have a look at the format of the cricket league. The matches of the league will happen on weekends and as the name suggests, each side will have 10 over to ply their trade. Download Taipei T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

Eight teams will be participating in the Taipei T10 League 2020. Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils, TCA Indians, Chiayi Swingers, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers, Taiwan Dragons and FCC Foromsans are the ones participating in the league. The teams are divided into two groups- Group 1 and Group 2. Group 1 consists of teams like Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils, TCA Indians, Taiwan Dragons. Whereas Group 2 comprises Chiayi Swingers, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers, FCC Foromsans

For now, let’s have a look at the schedule of the League below:

Day Date Match Time (IST) Saturday April 25 2020 Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Daredevils 9:00 AM Hsinchu Titans v TCA Indians 11:00 AM FCC Formosans v Chiayi Swingers 1:00 PM Sunday April 26, 2020 Taiwan Daredevils v TCA Indians 9:00 AM PCCT United v ICCT Smashers 11:00 AM TCA Indians v Taiwan Dragons 1:00 PM Saturday May-02 Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Dragons 9:00 AM Taiwan Daredevils v Taiwan Dragons 11:00 AM PCCT United v FCC Formosans 1:00 PM Saturday May-03 ICCT Smashers v FCC Formosans 9:00 AM ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers 11:00 AM PCCT United v Chiayi Swingers 1:00 PM

The bottom four teams will fight for the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th place respectively. The semi-finals and the final will be played on May 17. The table-toppers from each group will make it to the playoffs. The remaining six teams will be further divided into two groups Qualifier Pool 1 and Qualifier Pool 2. From these two groups, two teams will qualify for the semis. The team will attain their ranking based on the kind of performance in the league.

Taipei T10 League 2020 Teams:

Chiayi Swingers: Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Saurabh Hajari (C), Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.

FCC Formosans: Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton.

Hsinchu Titans: Ashish Kumar Pandey, Eknath Sarkar, Jami Hema Ganesh, Joyal Francis, Karuna Nidhi, Manikandan, Nitesh Gupta, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Rachit Agarwal, Raguram (C), Thomas Rayen, Venkatesh Goudar, Venky Rebel, Vikay Ganisetty, Vijay Kumar, Vinay MS.

ICCT Smashers: Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Nirav Shah (C), Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

PCCT United: Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

Taiwan Daredevils: Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, George Klopper (C), Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.

Taiwan Dragons: Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.

TCA Indians: Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Manoj Kriplani (C), Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.