Live Cricket Streaming of West Indies Women vs Thailand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of WI W vs THA W on TV and Online

West Indies Women Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 got underway on February 21, 2020 (Friday) with a match between hosts Australia and team India which the Women in Blue won by 17 runs. The second match of the tournament will be played between Thailand Women and West Indies Women at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on February 22, 2020 (Saturday) which will be the former's debut on the grandest stage. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of West Indies vs Thailand in ICC T20 Women’s World Cup 2020, can scroll down below for more details. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 CWC in Australia.

2016 Champions West Indies will begin their campaign against debutants Thailand and will be eager to start on a front foot. The 2018 semi-finalists have been on a downward spiral as they have lost the last nine matches leading into the World Cup. So this will be a good opportunity for them to stop this poor run of results and get some confidence back in the early stages of the competition. Thailand, on the other hand, were brilliant in the qualifiers and will be eager to display the same form in their first-ever world cup match as well. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table Updated.

West Indies W vs Thailand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

West Indies Women’s vs Thailand Women’s match in Group B will start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 3:00 pm local time. The match will be played on February 22, 2020 (Saturday) at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth.

West Indies W vs Thailand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will bring the live coverage of all 48 matches. So, fans can watch the free live telecast of West Indies Women’s vs Thailand Women’s match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

West Indies W vs Thailand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can catch the live action of West Indies Women’s vs Thailand Women’s match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.

Both teams will have high expectations from the tournament and need to start off the right foot in the opening game if they want to progress further in the competition. West Indies have Deandra Dottin back and it will play huge importance on this clash for the former World Champions.