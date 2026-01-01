2026 is set to be a massive year for cricket, headlined by two ICC T20 World Cups — men's and women's — and the return of the sport to the Asian Games in the 2026 edition. The premier age-group tournament, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup, will also make its presence felt, providing young talent to exhibit their skills on the global stage. Following a successful 2025 that saw the ICC Champions Trophy, the Asia Cup, and the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, 2026 remains packed with major global and prestigious multi-sport events. ICC U19 World Cup Winners List: Edition-by-Edition Champions, Most Title Wins in Men's Under-19 WC Ahead of 2026 Tournament.

List Of Major Cricketing Events In 2026

Tournament Dates Host Nation ICC Men's U19 T20 World Cup 2026 January 15 – February 6 Zimbabwe and Namibia ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 February 7 to March 8 India and Sri Lanka ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 June 15 – July 5 England and Wales Asian Games 2026* September 19 – October 4 Japan

(* - Scheduled Yet To Be Announced)

ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026

The ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 is the 16th edition of the premier age-group tournament, set to take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia. A total of 16 teams are divided into four groups. The tournament will feature the debut of Tanzania, marking a historic milestone for East African cricket. Matches will be spread across five stadiums in both host nations, with Zimbabwe hosting the business end of the tournament.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 marks the tenth edition of the tournament and is set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. This edition features an expanded field of 20 teams and will be the first time India defends its T20 world title on home soil. For the first time in 18 years, India will compete in a T20 World Cup without veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: Pakistan to Play Netherlands in Tournament Opener on February 7, Final to be Played in Ahmedabad On March 08.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

The 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be the tenth edition of the tournament, hosted by England and Wales. This event marks a significant milestone as the competition expands to 12 teams for the first time, reflecting the rapid growth of the women's game. Eight teams have already secured their spots based on their performance in the 2024 World Cup and the ICC rankings. The final four spots will be determined via Qualifiers held in Nepal in early 2026.

Asian Games 2026

Cricket will be a medal sport at the 20th Asian Games. India will enter as defending champions in both the men’s and women’s categories after their gold-medal sweep in the previous edition. Following its successful return at Hangzhou 2023, the sport has been retained for the upcoming edition, with all matches holding full Twenty20 International (T20I) status. Cricket will be played at the Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture

