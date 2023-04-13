Kiwi Commentator Simon Doull is well known for his no-nonsense commentary. He is a very straightforward commentator and doesn't take a step back and treat superstars of the cricketing world diplomatically. He doesn't hesitate to criticise superstars of a nation openly when he feels despite scoring runs, they are not serving the team's purpose or not playing according to the team needs. Recently he was spotted criticising Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023. The former New Zealand quick pointed finger at Virat after he slowed down following a good start in the powerplay. According to Doull, there is no place in T20 to slow down because lost balls never come back. It was a gutsy call to point out a flaw in the batting of someone like Virat Kohli in the IPL. Now Doull, in an interview, opened up about the consequences he had to face in Pakistan after he criticised another superstar, Babar Azam. After Babar Azam, Simon Doull Criticises Virat Kohli for Being 'Concerned About a Milestone' During RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

As quoted by India Today, Geo News in Pakistan reported that Doull admitted to being mentally tortured during his recent stay and that by God's grace, he somehow managed to escape the country. "Living in Pakistan is like living in jail. I was not allowed to go out as Babar Azam fans were waiting for me. And I stayed in Pakistan without food for many days. Even I was mentally tortured, but by the grace of God, I somehow escaped from Pakistan," revealed Simon Doull, as quoted by Geo News.

It all started from the PSL 2023 match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. A game that saw Jason Roy go bonkers and help Quetta Gladiors chase down a total of 241 set by Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar captain Babar Azam hit his maiden hundred in the same game. Although Babar, at one stage, was 83 off 46 balls and took another 14 balls to reach a hundred, something which made Doull, who was commentating during the game, question Babar's selfish approach. 'She Has Won Few Hearts' Simon Doull’s Comment About Hasan Ali's Wife Samiya Arzoo During Live Commentary in PSL 2023 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

“Rather than putting the team first... the last little while, that's all that been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still, so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first,” Doull was on record saying this. The comment made him face serious consequences but the recent Virat Kohli incident indicates that he remains as hard-nosed and won't back down soon enough.

