Lucknow Super Giants registered a very memorable one-wicket victory in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday, April 10. Put into bat first, RCB posted a big total of 212-2 in their 20-over quota. It was their star batter Virat Kohli, who dominated the early phase of the match to give RCB a solid platform. After a decent first over from LSG, Kohli smashed a six and a four in consecutive deliveries of Avesh Khan. He continued his aggression throughout the powerplay and played some glorious shots against LSG pacers.

As a result of Kohli's aggressive start, RCB were 56-0 after the six overs of the powerplay. Kohli himself scored 42 of these 56 runs, which is also the highest score for him inside the powerplay in IPL matches. At this stage, RCB were looking very dangerous and Kohli was set for a big score.

However, the Indian batter slowed down and took ten deliveries to score eight more runs and reach his fifty. Commentator Simon Doull did not like Kohli's approach and he criticised the RCB batter for being concerned about a personal milestone.

"Kohli took 10 balls to get from 42 to 50. Concerned about the milestone. I don't think there's any room for that in this format," told Simon Doull on air.

Simon Doull Criticises Virat Kohli on Air

Now, this is not something new from Doull. He has earlier slammed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for a similar reason during PSL 2023 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

"Rather than putting the team first... the last little while, that's all that been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still, so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first," Said Doull while criticising Babar.

Kohli eventually got out at 61 after playing 44 deliveries at a strike rate of 138.64. From here on Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell stitched a very important partnership and gave RCB a good total on the board, Unfortunately, it was not their night as LSG ran away with a final ball victory.

