Islamabad United registered a thrilling victory against Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League 2023. During the final stage of the match, Simon Doull was heard commenting on Hasan Ali's wife Samiya Arzoo, when she was shown on TV. The Kiwi commentator said "She has won it. She has won a few hearts as well I believe. That is superb, absolutely stunning. And the victory." This piece of commentary has now gone viral. Mohammad Hafeez's House Targeted by Thieves, Over USD 20,000 Among Other Valuables Stolen.

Camera on wasim Simon Doull " wasim knows he missed a dirty fulltoss 😂 he could have won it " camera shifts to girl " She has won it she has won few hearts i believe 🤣 " Waqar bhai " Doully Doully u r hot red hot 😂 " Best Ending evr 🔥 #IUvLQ #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/aE4U7JoWza — Adil Ali Shah (@AdilAliShah13) March 9, 2023

