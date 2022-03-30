Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2022. The LSG vs CSK clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 31, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim to bounce back. Meanwhile, fans searching for LSG vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for details. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Rajasthan Royals on Top After Big Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings had a poor start to life under new captain Ravindra Jadeja as they were outclassed by Kolkata Knight Riders in their season opener. However, CSK will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways against a new franchise. Lucknow Super Giants suffered a defeat to fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans in a close encounter. However, they will take heart from the performance of their youngsters and will aim to register a first-ever win in IPL.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Quinton de Kock (LSG) can be the keeper in your team.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – KL Rahul (LSG), Robin Uthappa (CSK) can be the batters in your team.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Deepak Hooda (LSG), Moeen Ali (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Krunal Pandya (LSG) could be selected as the all-rounders.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Dushmantha Chameera (LSG), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Dwayne Bravo (CSK) can be the bowlers.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Deepak Hooda (LSG), Moeen Ali (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Dushmantha Chameera (LSG), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Dwayne Bravo (CSK).

KL Rahul (LSG) can be named as the captain of your LSG vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team while Moeen Ali (CSK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2022 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).