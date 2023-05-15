Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 63 of the Indian Premier League at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 16, 2023, Tuesday. For Lucknow, their 2023 IPL campaign is going well, despite a few losses here and there. The Krunal Pandya-led side recently got back to their winning ways when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to record their sixth win of the season. In the match between Hyderabad and Lucknow, Hyderabad batted first and posted a challenging total of 182 on account of their batters’ useful contributions. Lucknow in the absence of their regular skipper KL Rahul chased down the target on account of their batters’, Prerak Mankad (64) Marcus Stoinis (40) and Nicholas Pooran, (44) vital scores. Lucknow in their next game would be aiming for a win as they look to place a foot in the playoffs. IPL 2023: There Was Great Maturity in Rinku Singh’s Shot Selection, Says Parthiv Patel After KKR Register Win Over CSK.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are nicely placed in the third position with 14 points in hand. The Rohit Sharma-led unit need just another win to ascertain their place in the playoffs. Despite a shaky start to their campaign, the five-time IPL winners have managed to overturn their dismal season. With almost all of their batters in rich vein of form, the most successful IPL team is finally starting to look like real title contenders. Talking about their form in the previous games, Mumbai in their previous fixture overcame defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) to record their seventh victory of the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav ’s brilliant IPL ton powered Mumbai to a colossal total of 218. When it came down to defending 219 runs, Mumbai’s Akash Mandwaal picked up three crucial wickets along with contributions from other bowlers that held Gujarat back to only 191. Mumbai in their quest for IPL playoffs qualification, in their upcoming fixture will look to secure another win.

Lucknow Weather Report

Expected Weather At Ekana Cricket Stadium during IPL 2023 game between LSG and MI. (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Krunal Pandya and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is zero per cent chance of rain, so we can expect an uninterrupted match to take place. The weather forecast for the IPL match between LSG and MI is good with the temperature is expected to be around 28-42 degrees Celsius.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Lucknow and Mumbai is going to be a lot drier and scoring runs would not be easier for batsmen. The pitch will suit the spinners as they will find help from it. It is a pitch to bat first.

