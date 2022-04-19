Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been two of the top-performing sides of this season’s Indian Premier League and they play each other next in the tournament. The game is generating a lot of buzz with two quality sides involved and we could have a high octane clash at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Lucknow decimated Mumbai Indians in the last match and the team management must have been happy with an inch-perfect performance. Opponents Royals Challengers Bangalore have a similar record as Lucknow with four wins in their last five game and the winner of this clash goes joint top in the points table along with Gujarat Titans. Lucknow Super Giants versus Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. Yuzvendra Chahal Recreates Famous Meme Pose While Celebrating his Hat-trick in RR vs KKR IPL 2022 (Watch Video)

KL Rahul is one of the best players in the T20 format and Lucknow are blessed to have the Indian international lead them. His century in the last match was a treat for his fans as he decimated the Mumbai attack with ease. The addition of Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis gives them a proper bowling option in the middle overs and a clean hitter in the lower order. Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya in tandem can make life difficult for the RCB batsmen.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have a lot to thank Dinesh Karthik for their position in the top half of the table. The veteran Indian wicket-keeper has time and again come up with the goods and is without a doubt one of the players of the season. Glenn Maxwell scored a half-century in the previous match and will approach the Lucknow game with confidence.

LSG vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 31 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the LSG vs RCB clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

LSG vs RCB Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 31 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the LSG vs RCB match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. It is a battle between RCB’s batting and LSG’s bowling and the one that comes out on top should claim the two points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2022 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).