The IPL has crossed the midway stages and the race for the playoff's has intensified more than ever. Teams have started to take a look at the table and their position. In a very important clash in the context of qualification, Lucknow Super Giants face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. LSG want to catch up to league leaders Gujarat Titans and for that a win for them is very important. Unlike previous edition where they missed out on the top two spot marginally, they will look to play the qualifier this time. RCB on the other hand, are starting a long phase of matches away from home and then need to gather confidence with a win in the start, or else it will be a long journey for them. Highest Total in IPL History: Lucknow Super Giants Register Second-Highest Team Total, Post 257/5 vs Punjab Kings.

Lucknow Super Giants are coming out of a thumping win in their previous game where they absolutely demolished the bowling attack of Punjab Kings, scoring a mammoth total of 256. Kyle Mayers have been an surprise inclusion for them at the top and has played top knocks consecutively to keep Quinton de Kock on bench. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran has also been relentless with their powerpacked performances. Ayush Badoni has batted in the top order with Deepak Hooda out of form and has been able to contribute at times. LSG's bowling has not been in the place they were in the previous season, but Mark Wood and Naveen ul Haq has lead the attack responsibly whenever they played.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a tough spot if it is to be considered. They lost a game they should have won against KKR and it once again exposed their vulnerability to spin, despite Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch being a deck that doesn't assist the spin too much. On the road, they will face much more surfaces that will be slow and low and far more challenging. The Indian batters including finisher DK has failed to deliver so far and RCB doesn't have many options on bench except Anuj Rawat and Manoj Bhandage to replace them.

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head Record in IPL

LSG and RCB have played against each other 3 times with LSG winning on 1 occasion, which is the previous leg that turned out to be a thriller while RCB winning on 2 occasions including last year's eliminator. 'No Context' Lucknow Super Giants Troll Liam Livingstone With Lagaan Reference After English Cricketer Touches Boundary Rope While Taking Catch.

LSG vs RCB Match Number 43 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Marcus Stoinis (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

Faf du Plessis (RCB)

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)

Mohammed Siraj (RCB)

LSG vs RCB Match Number 43 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The LSG vs RCB Match Number 43 will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, on May 1 (Monday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

LSG vs RCB Match Number 43 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the LSG vs RCB Match Number 43 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the MI vs RR Match Number 42 in India.

LSG vs RCB Match Number 43 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Faf fu Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood.

