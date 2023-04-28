The match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants has been a high-scoring one and the KL Rahul-led franchise were able to post the second-highest score in the tournament's history -257/5 largely due to the efforts of a valiant 72 off just 40 balls from the bat of Marcus Stoinis. But the Australian's innings saw him hit the ball straight to Liam Livingstone at the long-off boundary. Stoinis hit a big shot off Rahul Chahar's bowling and the ball went straight to Livingstone, who safely took the catch but accidentally ended up stepping on the boundary rope. He immediately signalled that it was a six and Lucknow Super Giants' official handle shared a post for this moment. The LSG official account shared a reference from the movie Lagaan where the character 'Captain Russell' played by English actor Paul Blackthorne happened to take a match-defining catch but had unknowingly stepped beyond the boundary. While the post read 'No Context,' the reference was pretty clear, as a fan pointed out. Highest Total in IPL History: Lucknow Super Giants Register Second-Highest Team Total, Post 257/5 vs Punjab Kings.

See LSG's Post Here

Lagaan Momemt Recreated

