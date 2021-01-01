Sydney Thunder are up against Melbourne Renegades in their next fixture in KFC Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on January 1 (Friday). Both teams had contrasting campaigns this season so far which makes Thunder favourite to win the encounter. With four wins from five meetings, the Callum Ferguson-led team are second in the team standings and can topple Sydney Sixers at the top of team standings with a victory in the upcoming game. On the other hand, Renegades had a torrid time so far as they last in the points table with just one victory in five outings. Alex Carey Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Liam Livingstone During Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Clash.

Sydney have been a well-balanced team so far and will take the field as firm favourites. Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales and Callum Ferguson have been consistent in the batting department while Chris Green, Adam Milne and Tanveer Sangha have done well with the ball. On the other hand, Renegades also have some potent names, but they haven’t been able to come together as a unit. Dashers like Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and Rilee Rossouw are proven stars of T20 format while Imad Wasim and Kane Richardson are very well able to deliver with the ball.

When is Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on January 1, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper(w), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Mackenzie Harvey, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou, Brody Couch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jon Holland, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Beau Webster

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Oliver Davies, Sam Billings(w), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha

