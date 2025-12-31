New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

In an unexpected turn of events ahead of a recent Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 fixture against Sydney Thunders, several players from the Perth Scorchers found themselves pushing their Uber taxi to ENGIE Stadium to jump start it after it reportedly broke down. The unusual incident, which unfolded en route to the crucial match, saw professional athletes taking matters into their own hands to ensure timely arrival. Glenn Maxwell Becomes Second Player in Big Bash League History To Hit 150 Sixes, Achieves Feat During Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2025-26 Match.

Unusual Pre-Match Journey

The incident occurred as the players were being transported to the stadium for their highly anticipated game. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a group of Scorchers players, still in their team attire, actively pushing a Uber taxi along the road towards the venue. The breakdown is understood to have left the players with little option but to assist in moving the vehicle. BBL 2025:26 Haris Rauf, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Clarke Shine As Melbourne Stars Register Commanding Nine-Wicket Win Over Sydney Thunder.

Players Push Uber Taxi, Watch Video

Scorchers players had to push their broken-down Uber en route to ENGIE Stadium 😂#BBL15 pic.twitter.com/79EC6QYxli — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2025

The Incident Details

Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Aaron Hardie, and Mahli Beardman were travelling in the vehicle which stalled a short distance from ENGIE Stadium, prompting the players to disembark and manually push it.

The match ultimately proceeded as scheduled, with the Scorchers eventually winning by 71 runs. Perth Scorchers posted 202/8 and in response Sydney Thunder were bundled out for 131.

