Mumbai, October 30: The global cricket fraternity has been stunned by the sudden death of a 17-year-old Australian cricketer, Ben Austin, in a training accident. Austin was facing balls in the nets ahead of a T20 match when he was struck in the neck by a ball during training at Ferntree Gully, in front of his teammates. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition by advanced life support and intensive care paramedics on Tuesday. After battling for life for a day, he died on Wednesday. 17-Year-Old Australia Club Cricketer Ben Austin Dies After Being Struck by Ball.

Mourning the loss of a young talent, Indian Premier League franchises Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders expressed their condolences, while the West Australian Cricket Association stated that players are wearing black armbands as a tribute to the teen cricketer on Day 3 of their Sheffield Shield match against South Australia. Flowers, bats, and shirts were left at the nets for young Ben Austin at Ferntree Gully CC.

CSK Mourns Ben Austin's Demise

Cricket, like life, can be heartbreakingly unpredictable. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. 💔 https://t.co/bItVKaMwv0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 30, 2025

KKR Offers Condolences Ben Austin's Demise

All of us at KKR are deeply saddened by the loss of young Ben Austin. Our love and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and the Australian cricket community during this difficult time. https://t.co/NeN4ACANXE — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 30, 2025

WACA Mourns Ben Austin's Demise

Black arm bands today for Ben Austin. Thoughts with his family and friends. 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/4Jh9MbuN5S — WACA (@WACA_Cricket) October 30, 2025

Kevin Pietersen Offers Condolences Ben Austin's Demise

Horrific news of a young 17yr old boy who got struck by a cricket ball in the nets yesterday in Melbourne and sadly passed away. Thoughts with all his family and friends! Cricket family ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 30, 2025

Lucknow Super Giants Mourns Ben Austin's Demise

Gone Too Soon, Ben Austin. To his family, friends, teammates, and the entire Cricket Australia community, we stand with you in this unimaginable moment of grief. https://t.co/wD5YBzxVKL — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) October 30, 2025

Michael Vaughan Offers Condolences Ben Austin's Demise

RIP Ben Austin .. Gone far too young .. Thoughts are with all his family and close friends xxx — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 30, 2025

Cricket New South Wales Mourns Ben Austin's Demise

Cricket NSW joins the wider cricket community in mourning the loss of Ben Austin, and extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and Ferntree Gully Cricket Club. https://t.co/RqnWGEHxfz — Cricket NSW (@CricketNSW) October 30, 2025

Sydney Sixers Offers Condolences Ben Austin's Demise

We’re heartbroken to hear of Ben Austin’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone at Ferntree Gully Cricket Club https://t.co/Yd8ivtPZYY — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) October 30, 2025

Melbourne Renegades Mourns Ben Austin's Demise

The passing of young Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin has left us heartbroken. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, his teammates at Ferntree Gully, Mulgrave and Eildon Park cricket clubs and the entire cricket community. Rest easy, Ben ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LW0ietN3aJ — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) October 30, 2025

Moreover, Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, in conjunction with the Waverley Park Hawks Junior Football Club, have set up a 'gofundme' to help the family of our mate Ben Austin.

