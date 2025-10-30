Mumbai, October 30: The global cricket fraternity has been stunned by the sudden death of a 17-year-old Australian cricketer, Ben Austin, in a training accident. Austin was facing balls in the nets ahead of a T20 match when he was struck in the neck by a ball during training at Ferntree Gully, in front of his teammates. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition by advanced life support and intensive care paramedics on Tuesday. After battling for life for a day, he died on Wednesday. 17-Year-Old Australia Club Cricketer Ben Austin Dies After Being Struck by Ball.

Mourning the loss of a young talent, Indian Premier League franchises Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders expressed their condolences, while the West Australian Cricket Association stated that players are wearing black armbands as a tribute to the teen cricketer on Day 3 of their Sheffield Shield match against South Australia. Flowers, bats, and shirts were left at the nets for young Ben Austin at Ferntree Gully CC.

Moreover, Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, in conjunction with the Waverley Park Hawks Junior Football Club, have set up a 'gofundme' to help the family of our mate Ben Austin.

