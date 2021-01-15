Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers lock horns in the forthcoming fixture of KFC Big Bash League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday (January 15). Alex Carey-led Strikers have blown hot and cold this season with five wins and as many loses in 10 outings. They are currently holding the fourth spot but can advance to the second position with a win in the forthcoming encounter. On the other hand, Glenn Maxwell’s men are reeling at the penultimate position in the standings with 16 points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of STA vs STR match. Alex Carey Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Liam Livingstone.

The two sides locked horns in their respective last fixtures where Adelaide Strikers emerged victorious by five wickets. The Melbourne-based side was restricted to 149/7 which batting first in Adelaide thanks to some brilliant bowling from Daniel Worrall and Wes Agar. Chasing the mediocre total, all the batsmen chipped in with crucial cameos as Adelaide crossed the line with one over to spare. The Strikers would be determined to replicate their heroics while Stars will aim redemption. As the crucial game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on January 15, 2020 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch(w), Adam Zampa, Sam Rainbird, Liam Hatcher, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Billy Stanlake, Lance Morris, Tom O Connell, Jackson Coleman

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Renshaw, Philip Salt, Alex Carey(w/c), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente

