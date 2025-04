Five teams, namely Sydney Sixers Academy, Sydney Thunder Academy, Adelaide Strikers Academy, Melbourne Renegades Academy, and Melbourne Stars Academy, are set to lock horns in a T10 tournament in Junction Oval in Melbourne for the inaugural edition of the Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025 tournament. The T10 tournament will span across 11 days, between April 7 and April 17, 2025, with a total of 20 league stage matches, two semi-finals among the top three teams, and a finale. The tournament has been officially approved by Australia's governing body, Cricket Australia. Will Pucovski Retires: Concussion Setbacks Finally End 27-Year-Old Australia Cricketer’s Promising Cricket Career.

The matches will include young academy prospects locking horns against one another, such as Harry Dixon and Scott Edwards of Melbourne Renegades Academy; Jake Winter, and Harry Manenti of Adelaide Strikers Academy; Yuvraj Sharma, Ryan Hicks, and Toby Gray of Sydney Thunder Academy; Harjas Singh of Sydney Sixers Academy and Sam Harper of Melbourne Stars Academy. Each of the five squads have selected have selected academy squads of 12-15 players. Gary Stead Steps Down as New Zealand National Cricket Team's Head Coach in White-Ball Formats, Mulls Test Future.

Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025 Schedule

Match No. Date Time (IST) Teams 1 April 7, 2025 8:30 AM Melbourne Renegades Academy vs. Sydney Thunder Academy 2 April 7, 2025 11:00 AM Sydney Sixers Academy vs. Melbourne Stars Academy 3 April 8, 2025 8:30 AM Adelaide Strikers Academy vs. Sydney Thunder Academy 4 April 8, 2025 11:00 AM Melbourne Stars Academy vs. Melbourne Renegades Academy 5 April 9, 2025 8:30 AM Melbourne Renegades Academy vs. Sydney Sixers Academy 6 April 9, 2025 11:00 AM Sydney Sixers Academy vs. Adelaide Strikers Academy 7 April 10, 2025 8:30 AM Sydney Thunder Academy vs. Melbourne Stars Academy 8 April 10, 2025 11:00 AM Melbourne Stars Academy vs. Adelaide Strikers Academy 9 April 11, 2025 8:30 AM Sydney Thunder Academy vs. Sydney Sixers Academy 10 April 11, 2025 11:00 AM Melbourne Renegades Academy vs. Melbourne Stars Academy 11 April 12, 2025 8:30 AM Adelaide Strikers Academy vs. Sydney Sixers Academy 12 April 12, 2025 11:00 AM Melbourne Renegades Academy vs. Adelaide Strikers Academy 13 April 13, 2025 8:30 AM Sydney Thunder Academy vs. Melbourne Stars Academy 14 April 13, 2025 11:00 AM Sydney Thunder Academy vs. Adelaide Strikers Academy 15 April 14, 2025 8:30 AM Melbourne Renegades Academy vs. Sydney Sixers Academy 16 April 14, 2025 11:00 AM Melbourne Renegades Academy vs. Sydney Thunder Academy 17 April 15, 2025 8:30 AM Sydney Sixers Academy vs. Melbourne Stars Academy 18 April 15, 2025 11:00 AM Melbourne Renegades Academy vs. Adelaide Strikers Academy 19 April 16, 2025 8:30 AM Sydney Thunder Academy vs. Sydney Sixers Academy 20 April 16, 2025 11:00 AM Adelaide Strikers Academy vs. Melbourne Stars Academy 21 April 17, 2025 NA Semi-Final 1 22 April 17, 2025 NA Semi-Final 2 23 April 17, 2025 NA Final

Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025 Venue

All matches of the Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025 are scheduled to be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne, Australia.

Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025 Squads

Sydney Sixers Academy: Brock Fitton, Harjas Singh, Tristan Kennedy, Addison Sherriff, Austin Waugh, John James, Lachlan Shaw, Connor Cook, Jake Scott, Joel Davies, Ryan Gupta, Oliver Patterson

Sydney Thunder Academy: Ryan Hicks, Toby Gray, Bailey Abela, Charlie Anderson, Yuvraj Sharma, Riley Kingsell, Peter Francis, Angus McTaggart, Blake Nikitaras, Riley Ayre, Connor O'Riordan, Liam Doddrell

Melbourne Stars Academy: Austin Anlezark, Max Birthisel, Liam Blackford, Sam Elliott, Sam Harper, Harry Hoekstra, Christian Howe, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Reiley Mark, Jonathan Merlo, Tom Rogers, Douglas Warren

Melbourne Renegades Academy: Harry Dixon, Dylan Brasher, Oliver Peake, Arjun Nair, Jai Lemire, Scott Edwards, Xavier Crone, Aryan Sharma, Jackson Smith, Michael Archer, Cam McClure, David Moody, Harkirat Bajwa, Mitch Jamieson, Aidam Nadeem

Adelaide Strikers Academy: Aidan Cahill, Hamish Case, Isaac Conway, Josh Kann, Ryan King, Harry Manenti, Deakin Murphy, Tim Oakley, Tom O'Connell, Hayden Schiller, Aubrey Stockdale, Jerrssis Wadia, Jake Winter

Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025 Live Streaming

The Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025 live streaming viewing options for fans in India is available on the FanCode app and website in India. CAB President Snehasish Ganguly Says Everything Ready for Postponed KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash, Eden Gardens Stadium Guardrails Height Increased To Avoid Pitch Invasion.

Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025 Telecast Details

There is no official broadcaster of the Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025 in India, so fans will unfortunately not have any viewing options for the Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025 live telecast on TV in India.

