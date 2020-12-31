Adelaide Strikers captain Alex Carey had a great outing against Perth Scorchers in the on-going KFC Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. The southpaw first shone with the bat, scoring 82 runs off 59 balls as Strikers posted Strikers despite a top-order collapse. However, it was Carey's sensational one-handed catch which left the cricket fans jaw-dropped. He dived full length towards his wrong side (right side) and executed an unbelievable catch to dismiss dangerous opener Liam Livingstone for just eight runs. Fans were enthralled by Carey's effort and social media got flooded with praises for the southpaw. Alex Carey Joins Adelaide Strikers for Launceston Trip.

The incident took place in the fourth ball of the eighth over. Pacer Wes Agar – who dismissed Jason Roy a few balls ago – bowled a sharp short delivery that surprised Livingstone and took his bat's edge. However, the ball seemed quite away from Carey and looked certain to touch the third man boundary rope. Leaving everyone surprised, Carey made a full-length dive towards his right and took a magnificent catch.

Watch Video:

Unfortunately, Carey's efforts went in vain as Perth Scorchers won the game by seven wickets to get their first victory of the season. Chasing 147 at the Adelaide Oval, the Ashton Turner-led team crossed the line with as many as 14 balls to spare.

With this triumph, Scorchers earned four crucial points through which they jumped to the sixth position. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers remained at the fourth spot with 13 points from six outings.

