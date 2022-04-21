The clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings ideally has generated a lot of buzz in the past but their latest matchup is for an altogether different reason. Both these champion teams are having a season to forget and the loser of today’s battle should all but give up on the hopes of play-offs, particularly the Mumbai Indians. The Rohit Sharma led side are yet to register a win in the campaign and their losing streak is now stretched to six games. On the other hand Chennai have been better but only in comparison to Mumbai as the Men in Yellow have managed a single win. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Rohit Sharma’s form is a huge concern for Mumbai as the Indian skipper has managed only 114 runs so far in the tournament. The bulk of the scoring has been done by Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Verma and Ishan Kishan but that has often not proved to be enough. Tymal Mills has certainly not been able to fill the big boots of Trent Boult and this has put a lot of pressure on Jasprit Bumrah.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu managed to get some runs under their belt against Gujrat though it was not enough for a win. Their bowling unit has been mediocre with skipper Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali failing to be amongst the wickets. Chris Jordan was hit for plenty in the previous match and could lose out on a place in the starting eleven.

It is difficult time for both sets of camps as nothing seems to be clicking for these franchisees. The toss could play a key role here with the team chasing having the advantage.

