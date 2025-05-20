Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be facing each other in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The MI vs DC IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be hosted at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. Three teams have already booked their tickets in the playoffs, and five franchises have been eliminated so far. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are fighting for the last spot. MI IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Mumbai Indians Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?

At the moment, Mumbai have the advantage of a superior Net Run Rate (NRR), and a win over Delhi Capitals will secure their playoff spot. The Axar Patel-led Delhi dented their hopes of reaching the playoffs after they suffered a thrashing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans. This is a must-win game for the Delhi-based franchise to remain in contention. With so much at stake, both teams will be desperate to win the upcoming IPL 2025 match.

Mumbai Weather Live

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on May 21. Sadly for the fans, there is a high chance of rain predicted in Mumbai on Wednesday. Throughout the day, the weather is expected to be cloudy with showers expected from 11 AM till midnight. The weather will remain around 28 degrees Celsius. Fans might not see a full 20-over contest between MI and DC. IPL 2025 Final To Be Played in Ahmedabad, Two Play-Off Matches to be Hosted by Mullanpur.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has historically been a paradise for batting. But, this season it has been observed that even bowlers are getting benefits. With rain prediction during MI vs DC IPL 2025 match, toss becomes crucial and teams would prefer to field first.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).