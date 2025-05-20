Three franchises—Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings—have booked their tickets for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. On the other hand, consistent performers in the IPL like Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, alongside Rajasthan Royals, have already been eliminated from the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants' six-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their hopes of reaching the playoffs. DC IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Delhi Capitals Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?

With three teams already qualified for the next round, there is just one spot left to grab. Two franchises are in the hunt for a top-four finish. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the remaining two contenders. Delhi's 10-wicket thrashing loss against Gujarat Titans has dented their Net Run Rate (NRR), which favoured Mumbai Indians in the race to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, fans eager to know how five-time champions MI can qualify for the IPL 2025 play-offs will get all the information here.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

Team Matches Win Loss NR Points Net Run Rate Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 14 1.156

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians started their campaign on a poor note. The five-time champions suffered four defeats in their first five matches. However, things changed pretty quickly for them as they registered six consecutive victories, which put them in the commanding position in the IPL 2025 points table. Their winning run was stopped by the Gujarat Titans, where they lost the match by three wickets in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians are ranked fourth in the points table with seven victories in 12 matches. They have 14 points and are having the best NRR (1.156) among all teams participating in the tournament. They are left with two matches and can reach a maximum of 18 points if they win their remaining two matches. IPL 2025: Tom Moody Feels Spending Big on Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran Left LSG Short of Funds for Strong Bowling Unit at Indian Premier League Auction.

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. A win during the clash against Delhi will be enough for the five-time champions to qualify for the playoffs, as they will reach 16 points. Even if Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings in their final game, the Axar Patel-led side will only reach 15 points in the IPL 2025 points table. In case Mumbai suffers a defeat against Delhi, then they have to win their last league stage match and pray that DC lose to PBKS.

If the Mumbai Indians win their remaining two matches, they can eye a top-two spot in the IPL 2025 points table. However, they need to hope RCB and PBKS remain winless in their remaining fixtures. If RCB or PBKS end up winning at least one game, then GT has to lose their remaining matches to stay at 18 points, which will make MI finish in the top two due to the superior NRR.

